Chinese automaker Changan debuts premium EV brand AVATR in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Changan Automobile officially launched its premium electric vehicle (EV) brand AVATR in Thailand on Tuesday in a move to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian country's upscale automotive market.

The event showcased the debut of the AVATR 11, an SUV coupe that marks Changan's fourth model introduction in Thailand, following the launches of the Deepal L07 and S07 last year and the Lumin L earlier this year.

Available in both standard and long-range variants, the AVATR 11 features a modern, luxurious design, state-of-the-art battery technology, and advanced driving assistance systems, positioning it as a strong contender in the luxury EV segment.

"AVATR is committed to leading in the development of EVs, meeting current needs, and moving toward a future of smart automotive solutions connected to daily life," said Shen Xinghua, managing director of Changan Auto Southeast Asia.

Together with its major partners, China's leading battery manufacturer CATL and technology giant Huawei, Changan has developed cutting-edge automotive innovations, signifying a new era of intelligent driving where technology and convenience are seamlessly integrated, Shen told the launch event.

In his opening speech, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga highlighted the importance of investments from Chinese carmakers in stimulating the economy and aiding the development of Thailand's industrial sector.

Last year, Changan announced an investment of 8.86 billion baht (about 265 million U.S. dollars) to construct its first overseas EV production plant in Thailand, which is scheduled to start operation in 2025 with an initial capacity of 100,000 units per year.

Thailand has long been a regional automotive manufacturing and export hub. With the government's investment promotion efforts, the nation aims to convert 30 percent of its annual auto production into EVs by 2030.

