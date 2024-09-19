People commemorate 93rd anniversary of September 18 Incident in east China's Nanjing

Xinhua) 09:06, September 19, 2024

People strike the Bell of Peace at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2024. People from Nanjing and other places commemorated the 93rd anniversary of September 18 Incident, which marked the outbreak of Japan's large-scale invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People line up to present flowers during an activity marking the 93rd anniversary of the "September 18 Incident" at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2024. People from Nanjing and other places commemorated the 93rd anniversary of September 18 Incident, which marked the outbreak of Japan's large-scale invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Visitors stand in silent tribute at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2024. People from Nanjing and other places commemorated the 93rd anniversary of September 18 Incident, which marked the outbreak of Japan's large-scale invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People present flowers during an activity marking the 93rd anniversary of the "September 18 Incident" at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2024. People from Nanjing and other places commemorated the 93rd anniversary of September 18 Incident, which marked the outbreak of Japan's large-scale invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)