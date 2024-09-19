93rd anniversary of September 18 Incident marked in Shenyang

Xinhua) 08:15, September 19, 2024

This photo shows a view of a ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2024. The ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the 93rd anniversary of the September 18 Incident in 1931, at which Japanese troops began the bloody invasion of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Representatives strike a bell during a ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2024. The ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the 93rd anniversary of the September 18 Incident in 1931, at which Japanese troops began the bloody invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Children attend a ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2024. The ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the 93rd anniversary of the September 18 Incident in 1931, at which Japanese troops began the bloody invasion of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People attend a ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2024. The ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the 93rd anniversary of the September 18 Incident in 1931, at which Japanese troops began the bloody invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

