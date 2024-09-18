Feature: Chinese victims of Japanese germ warfare in WWII granted new lease of life

HANGZHOU, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ye Chunjiang, a dedicated burns surgeon, made the 50-minute drive one Thursday afternoon from his hospital in the city of Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to the home of local villager Wu Fagui, to examine his foot.

It is a journey that Ye has made many times over the past several years.

Now in his 80s, Wu's left foot bears the indelible marks of a bygone era. A stark, gruesome lesion stretches from his foot to his calf, with a pink, delicate center that speaks of the fragility of new skin. His affliction is believed to be the direct consequence of the germ warfare waged by Japan in Zhejiang over eight decades ago.

During the early 1940s, the Japanese military conducted multiple instances of germ warfare in the province, employing tactics such as the aerial dispersal of bacteria-tainted grain and fleas, contaminating local well water, and distributing infected foodstuffs. These actions led to outbreaks of plague, typhoid, cholera and anthrax among the local populace.

While historical records vary in terms of the exact death toll, it is widely agreed that the atrocities claimed over 50,000 lives in Quzhou alone, where Wu's hometown is located, according to local museum data.

When untreated, the plague can swiftly claim lives, but anthrax inflicts a chronic, tormenting ordeal, characterized by persistent skin ulcers -- a plight shared by Wu and many other survivors of this heinous war crime throughout most of their existence.

"The leg was constantly bleeding, emitting a foul odor. People refrained from visiting, and my father avoided going out," Wu Xiaorong, Wu Fagui's son, recounted, describing his father's previous state.

Historical accounts also reveal that many locals, like Wu Fagui, who were exposed to anthrax, suffered from enduring foot sores and unbearable odors, leading to psychological trauma and social ostracism, with many never marrying.

However, Wu Fagui's fortunes began to improve with the start of a free treatment program by Zhejiang Quhua Hospital in 2015, supported by charitable foundations. The program identified over 80 victims and performed skin-graft operations on the majority, with only a few deemed unsuitable due to advanced age or health conditions.

"My father's condition is vastly improved," Wu Xiaorong said. "Before the surgery, he had multiple, sizable sores. Now that he's better, he can go outside and socialize with other seniors."

"My old man is indeed fortunate," the son added.

Ye, the visiting burns surgeon, has been volunteering within this program alongside his colleagues at the hospital. They visit anthrax victims who have undergone surgery and monitor their recovery.

"Many doctors are involved in the program out of sheer passion, without concern for personal gain or loss," the doctor added with conviction.

Accompanying Ye was Wu Jianping, the curator of a museum in Quzhou commemorating the victims of Japan's germ warfare. Wu Jianping, who lost his young uncle and aunt to the warfare, played a pivotal role in nurturing the program and identifying eligible patients for treatment.

He expressed immense pride in his work for the victims. "Seeing their smiles as they leave the hospital after treatment, I feel something indescribable," he said.

"They've suffered for a lifetime, and finally, they've been relieved of their pain. What a feeling!" he added.

During his visit, Wu Jianping displayed the warmth of a playful family friend. "You used to stink! Keep away!" he jested with Wu Fagui, reminiscing about the changes in life post-surgery.

Due to his advanced age, Wu Fagui has long given up storytelling, and he normally wears a stoic, blank expression. However, at Wu Jianping's jest, he laughed for the first time, his teary eyes gleaming with joy.

