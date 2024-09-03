China marks 79th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

Xinhua) 17:01, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held on Tuesday in Beijing to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the global war against fascism.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.

The great triumph in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression safeguarded the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, marked the full victory in the global war against fascism, re-established China as a major country in the world, and won the Chinese people the respect of all peace-loving people around the world.

Leaders of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, veteran soldiers and young students spoke at the symposium.

They recalled how the Chinese people fought the war, shared their understanding of the significance of the victory, and expressed their commitment to peace and development.

Approximately 200 people attended the event, including relatives of veteran soldiers and officers, and martyrs who fought in the war, as well as foreigners who provided support for the Chinese people in the war or their relatives.

