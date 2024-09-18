UN General Assembly mulls over draft resolution tabled by Palestine

Xinhua) 08:52, September 18, 2024

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"Delayed justice is denied justice," said Riyad Mansour, the permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, calling for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The UN General Assembly on Tuesday resumed its 10th emergency special session on the issue of Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with member states deliberating a draft resolution introduced by the State of Palestine.

Introducing the draft resolution demanding an end of Israel's occupation of Palestinian land within 12 months, Riyad Mansour, the permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has fulfilled its mandate by unequivocally identifying the legal consequences for Israel, urging the General Assembly to uphold its mandate.

"Delayed justice is denied justice," he said, calling for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that the Palestinian people have been steadfast in the pursuit of their inalienable rights, just like all other citizens worldwide who seek self-determination. "The Palestinians want to live, not survive -- they want to be safe in their homes, they want their children to go to school without fear. They want to be free in reality as they are in spirit."

Riyad Mansour, the permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, addresses a meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) discussing the U.S. veto on Gaza in the Security Council the previous month, at the UN headquarters in New York, Jan. 9, 2024. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

The General Assembly is expected to vote on the draft resolution, which was co-sponsored by more than two dozen nations, on Wednesday.

Danny Danon, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the draft ignored the truth and did not mention Hamas, and the process to table it "has been politicized."

"This resolution is diplomatic terrorism," he said, adding that more than 150 resolutions have been adopted at the United Nations against Israel.

"Perhaps you have forgotten, but we did not start this war -- nor did we choose it," he said.

In his remarks, General Assembly President Philemon Yang said "it is incumbent on the General Assembly and the Security Council to bring to an end the unlawful presence of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

Lebanese Ambassador Hadi Hachem said his delegation is at the "top of the list" supporting the draft resolution and the State of Palestine. The historic ICJ decision stresses the unlawful nature of Israel's occupation and the need to put an end to the illegal presence in Palestinian territory, he said.

The 10th emergency special session of the General Assembly was convened for the first time in April 1997. The session has resumed multiple times since then, including shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel that triggered the current ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)