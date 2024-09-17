Commentary: Philippines needs to carefully consider next steps after withdrawing ship from China's Xianbin Jiao

Xinhua) 10:00, September 17, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- After nearly five months of illegally anchoring in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao, part of China's Nansha Qundao, Philippine coast guard vessel MRRV-9701 withdrew from the reef on Saturday and returned to a Philippine port.

The withdrawal came after multiple resupply attempts by the Philippine side failed due to China's lawful and professional management and control measures. China had repeatedly urged Manila to immediately withdraw the ship that gravely infringed on China's territorial sovereignty.

The withdrawal is the only correct choice and proves the Philippines' previous resupply attempts were unnecessary. It is a good thing to cool down the situation in Xianbin Jiao.

But will peace return and prevail in Xianbin Jiao from now on? The answer to this question remains uncertain. Philippine National Maritime Council officials reportedly claimed another ship will replace it immediately and that the MRRV-9701 will resume its mission after resupply and repair. A Philippine coast guard spokesperson also said they will "sustain presence" in the waters.

The Philippine side should learn from recent events and carefully consider its next steps. Given that Manila often chops and changes in tackling differences with China in the South China Sea, both its words and actions necessitate close observation and preventive measures.

The Philippines intends to establish a long-term presence and occupy Xianbin Jiao, by fabricating the lie that its vessels are deployed to monitor China's "land reclamation" activities. China has no such plans at all. This is yet another deceitful act, similar to its trick at China's Ren'ai Jiao, where a Philippine military vessel was illegally "grounded" in 1999 and has since remained there.

Xianbin Jiao is a part of China's Nansha Qundao. China maintains indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and the adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao.

China's coast guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with the law, safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. It remains vigilant against any new possible ploys and provocations.

At a recent high-level meeting on implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), China and ASEAN countries agreed that maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea is of great significance. They called for strengthening dialogue, exercising restraint, properly handling differences, enhancing mutual trust and maintaining the stability of the maritime situation. All parties agreed to continue to fully and effectively implement the declaration.

The Philippines, as an ASEAN member, should be no exception in fully and effectively implementing the DOC. Instead of playing the tricks of hyping and cheating the international community, and even committing reckless infringements, Manila should work with Beijing to uphold the DOC's seriousness and effectiveness. This is the realistic and sensible choice.

