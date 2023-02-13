Philippine activists slam planned Philippines, Japan, U.S. security pact

February 13, 2023

MANILA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- An organization fighting for justice for Philippine sexual slavery victims of the Japanese army during World War ll said on Monday that it "staunchly opposes" the planned security pact among the Philippines, Japan and the United States.

The group Lila Pilipina expressed concern about "the possibility of the Philippines being used as cannon fodder" after the Philippine government said it will study a tripartite agreement with the U.S. and Japan as part of strengthening the alliance.

"We oppose plans to drag the Philippines into war," the group added, reiterating its call for the Philippine government "to stand up for justice for Filipino victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery and for Japan to own up to its responsibility."

As history shows, Japan and the U.S. have yet to take responsibility for the atrocities committed against Filipino women during Japanese occupation and when the U.S. was maintaining bases in the Southeast Asian country, the group said.

"It is alarming that Japan has not yet apologized for the brutal crimes against Filipino women, but again dragging the Philippines into the prospect of war," it said.

Lila Pilipina urged the Philippine government to take a non-aligned position.

