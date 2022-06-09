Philippine new leaders see Beijing-Manila friendship "to reach new heights"

Xinhua) 08:59, June 09, 2022

MANILA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' newly-elected leaders said Wednesday the centuries-old friendship between China and the Philippines continues "to reach new heights" and brings "great mutual benefits" to the people.

On June 9, the Philippines and China will celebrate the 21st Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day.

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30, said he looks forward to "more years" of friendship with China.

"The centuries-old friendship between the Philippines and China has been and will continue to be of great mutual benefit to our people," Marcos said in his message during an online event.

"From trade, arts, culture, and athletics to regional peace and stability to the employment of opportunities for our people and all the significantly generous efforts extended to us during the pandemic, the cooperative partnerships of our two nations continue to reach new heights," Marcos said.

"I join you in this celebration as we look forward to more years, not only of diplomatic relations but of continuous fruitful engagements between China and the Philippines as we continue to enjoy the friendship that we have developed over the years," he added.

For her part, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio lauded "the enduring kinship" between the Philippines and China, saying it has led to the "success of various endeavors across all industries that have contributed to our growing economy over the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"With the marking of these important events, it is only apt to express our utmost gratitude to everyone who plays their repetitive roles in preserving our independence and promoting the ongoing Philippine-China diplomatic relations," Duterte-Carpio said.

"I remain hopeful in forging fresh relations that will help empower more communities in both nations, paving the way for a more sustainable and lasting peace for the future generation," she added.

The Philippines and China established diplomatic relations on June 9, 1975.

