China will never allow Philippines to act willfully on South China Sea issue: military spokesperson

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday said that China will never allow the Philippines to act willfully on the South China Sea issue.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the recent joint maritime exercise in the South China Sea held by the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines for the first time.

China upholds that defense cooperation between countries should not target any specific country or undermine regional peace and stability, Wu said.

China's relevant activities in the South China Sea are justified, lawful and beyond reproach, he said, while rebuking "certain non-regional country" for frequently sending military vessels and aircraft to the South China Sea to flex muscles, gathering its allies to build up "small cliques" against China, and threatening and coercing China with the so-called mutual defense treaty. "These acts are irresponsible and extremely dangerous."

Noting that the South China Sea is a shared home for countries in the region, Wu said China stays committed to resolving differences properly through dialogue and consultation and is firmly opposed to external interference and provocations that create regional tensions.

Criticizing the Philippines for getting external forces on board to interfere in the South China Sea issue, Wu said China is strongly opposed to this move and the settlement of the South China Sea issue should be based on reasons, not sizes.

"China never bullies other countries, nor will it allow the Philippine side to act willfully," Wu said, stressing that the Chinese military is unwaveringly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and security.

