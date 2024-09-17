In pics: Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area of CIFTIS

Xinhua) 09:55, September 17, 2024

A child immerses herself in a digital art exhibition during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. The Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area of this year's CIFTIS reflects the integration of technology and culture. The exhibitions enable multidimensional presentations with new technologies such as immersive digital spaces, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and holographic projection. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch a puppet performance during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors take photos at an immersive panoramic space during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People view light installations at the booth of Sichuan Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A visitor experiences extended reality (XR) virtual imaging during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors walk pass the booth of Anhui Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors walk pass the booth of Shanxi Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Silk figurines are pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A creative cultural product themed on Chinese mythological figure the Monkey King or Sun Wukong, is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Visitors select giant panda dolls during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Visitors select cultural creative products themed on the Beijing Central Axis during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

People visit the booth of Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Children try their hands with cloisonne enameling skills during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors look at a digital image of the Beijing Central Axis during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Chocolate products resembling architectures on the Beijing Central Axis are pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member (3rd L) introduces extended reality (XR) virtual filming technology during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors walk pass the booth of Mentougou District of Beijing during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors watch a performance at the booth of Dongcheng District of Beijing during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An opera-performing humanoid robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch the display of digitally restored Forty Scenes of the Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor walks pass the booth of Shanghai during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A visitor tries VR gaming during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

An actor of the Jingju Theater Company of Beijing introduces costumes of Peking Opera during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Woodcarvings are pictured at the booth of Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Silk figurines are pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A foreign visitor poses for photos with a giant panda doll during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors immerse themselves in a digital art exhibition during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors take photos of the display of digitally restored Forty Scenes of the Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People perform in front of a screen showing Juyongguan section of the Great Wall at the booth of Changping District of Beijing during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People watch performance during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A visitor tastes roast chicken during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A staff member shows a flowery headwear at the booth of Fujian Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

