2024 CIFTIS concludes in Beijing
Visitors experience VR gaming devices during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Visitors look at models of the architecture of the Beijing Central Axis during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)
Children have fun during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
Children have fun during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)
A puppet performance is staged during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)
A visitor looks at a cultural creative product during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
People visit the booth of Beijing Pass during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
Visitors walk past the booth of Beijing Subway during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
Children have fun during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
Visitors watch a Peking Opera performance "The Drunken Beauty" during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
Children have fun during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
Visitors look at cultural creative products themed on the Beijing Central Axis during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in the Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A child has fun during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2024. The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
