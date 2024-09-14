China's reforms to bring more opportunities for Belgian businesses: ambassador

Xinhua) 10:11, September 14, 2024

BRUSSELS, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Belgium Fei Shengchao said Thursday that China's ongoing reform and opening-up endeavors will bring about more opportunities for the Belgian business community.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Fei highlighted China's recent achievements in reform and opening up, and its path to high-quality development through continued reform, openness, and modernization.

He said the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held ealier this year sent a strong signal to the world of China's commitment to continuing reform. He noted that this will create new opportunities for economic cooperation between China and Belgium.

Bernard Dewit, chairman of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said Belgium should seize the opportunity to enhance cooperation.

In an interview with Xinhua following the event, Fei noted that China and Belgium share strong economic synergies in sectors such as life sciences, materials science, electronics, and agriculture. He expressed hope that the Belgian business community will take full advantage of the Belgium's industrial strength and China's opening up policy to deepen cooperation with China.

Nearly 100 participants, including representatives from Belgian and Chinese companies, attended the event.

On the sideline of the event, a photo exhibition, titled "China and Belgium in the Process of Modernization," was hosted by the European Bureau of Xinhua News Agency.

