Scotland to tap potential for wind energy cooperation with China: former first minister
(Xinhua) 09:39, September 14, 2024
LONDON, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wind energy could be one of the potential areas for cooperation between Scotland and China, said Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party.
In an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday, Salmond expressed enthusiasm for Chinese involvement in Scotland's wind energy sector, particularly given both sides' substantial expertise in both onshore and offshore wind power.
"I hope to see greater collaboration between Chinese and Scottish experts in both continental and offshore wind power," he said.
