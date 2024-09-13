East China's digital trade expo to be fully powered by green electricity
HANGZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The third Global Digital Trade Expo, scheduled from Sept. 25 to 29 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, will be powered entirely by green electricity.
The expo venue, the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center, has completed the purchase of 2,350 green certificates, which correspond to 2.35 million kilowatt-hours of clean green electricity, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by more than 1,500 tonnes, according to local electricity authorities.
In addition to the photovoltaic power purchased from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the expo venue has also adopted building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) technology.
The 3,356 cadmium telluride solar panels installed on its roof can generate 730,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to the total annual electricity consumption for lighting in the basement and above-ground offices of the exhibition center.
Green electricity refers to electricity with zero or near-zero carbon dioxide emissions during its production process. This is crucial for a company's journey to achieving carbon neutrality, and for the transformation and upgrading of the entire industry. Buyers of green electricity also obtain green certificates.
Launched in 2022, the expo will feature Kazakhstan and Thailand as guests of honor this year. Industrial activities related to artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy and digital healthcare will be included in the expo.
