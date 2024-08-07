Home>>
China's foreign trade up 6.2 pct in first 7 months
(Xinhua) 14:15, August 07, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 6.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.
The country's exports rose 6.7 percent year on year in the January-July period, while imports climbed 5.4 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In U.S. dollar terms, the country's foreign trade in goods stood at 3.5 trillion dollars from January to July. Exports reached 2.01 trillion dollars, while imports hit 1.49 trillion dollars.
Trade surplus expanded by 7.9 percent year on year to 518 billion dollars during the seven-month period.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China conveys message of openness for further comprehensive reforms, opening-up -- German expert
- China sees growing foreign trade volume of tea in H1
- "World's supermarket" embraces global trade with vitality, confidence
- New Int'l Land-Sea Trade Corridor records new high in TEU containers delivery
- Strong Chinese trade offers new driver for global economic growth
- China aims for FTAs to contribute 40 pct of foreign trade by 2030
- China's int'l trade in goods, services up 2 pct in June
- Trade, tourism boost growth momentum of Chinese economy
- Negotiations key to averting 'trade war'
- China's trade-in program gets off to a good start: NDRC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.