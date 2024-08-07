China's foreign trade up 6.2 pct in first 7 months

Xinhua) 14:15, August 07, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 6.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.

The country's exports rose 6.7 percent year on year in the January-July period, while imports climbed 5.4 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's foreign trade in goods stood at 3.5 trillion dollars from January to July. Exports reached 2.01 trillion dollars, while imports hit 1.49 trillion dollars.

Trade surplus expanded by 7.9 percent year on year to 518 billion dollars during the seven-month period.

