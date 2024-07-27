China's int'l trade in goods, services up 2 pct in June

Xinhua) 12:50, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached about 4 trillion yuan in June 2024, marking an increase of 2 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 301.1 billion U.S. dollars and 260.4 billion U.S. dollars, respectively, recording a surplus of 40.7 billion U.S. dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached 1.93 trillion yuan while the import value of goods totaled 1.53 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 405.2 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 212.5 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 328 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 115.5 billion yuan.

Transport was the biggest contributor to services trade, with its trade value totaling 158.6 billion yuan, followed by travel services, according to the administration.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)