Nepalese exhibitor praises international trade fair held in Hebei Province

(People's Daily App) 13:40, June 17, 2024

The China·Langfang International Economic and Trade Fair 2024 kicked off Sunday in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province. Raju Datheputhe, an exhibitor from Nepal, expressed that it was his inaugural participation in the fair and that he had brought a selection of jewelry, gemstones and other products to showcase. Filled with optimism, he sees the potential of this platform to connect with new customers and significantly expand his business. (Video: Great Wall New Media)

