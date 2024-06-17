Home>>
Nepalese exhibitor praises international trade fair held in Hebei Province
(People's Daily App) 13:40, June 17, 2024
The China·Langfang International Economic and Trade Fair 2024 kicked off Sunday in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province. Raju Datheputhe, an exhibitor from Nepal, expressed that it was his inaugural participation in the fair and that he had brought a selection of jewelry, gemstones and other products to showcase. Filled with optimism, he sees the potential of this platform to connect with new customers and significantly expand his business. (Video: Great Wall New Media)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Value of China's int'l trade in goods, services up 13 pct in April
- Xi’an eyes closer China-Central Asia trade ties after milestone summit
- China, other countries to spur trade
- China's foreign trade up 5.7% in first 4 months
- China's love affair with luxury goods boosts growth of sector
- China's services trade reports rapid growth, travel services boom in Q1
- China's trade with other BRICS members up 11.3 pct in Q1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.