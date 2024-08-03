New Int'l Land-Sea Trade Corridor records new high in TEU containers delivery

Xinhua) 09:50, August 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a view of Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- As of Aug. 2 this year, more than 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers for rail-sea intermodal transportation have been delivered via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, the highest level for the same period in all years.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members, expanded its reach to 490 ports across 120 countries and regions, according to data released in January by southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the corridor's operational hub.

A train runs on the railway that constitutes part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Two freight trains pass each other near a station on the Yongbei Railway Line of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a cargo ship leaving Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A staff member operates a crane to load a container onto a truck at a railway container terminal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Staff members watch over the loading of containers at Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

