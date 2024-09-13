Feature: Journey of a lifetime -- a Croatian's 45-year bond with China

ZAGREB, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zlata Merlin arrived in China 45 years ago, not knowing a word of Chinese -- at a time when few in Beijing spoke any foreign language. It was the dawn of China's reform and opening-up, a prelude to a period of profound transformation.

At 30, Merlin embarked on the journey to China with her husband, who had secured a position at the Croatian Embassy in Beijing, and their son. Little did she know that this trip would become a lifechanging adventure, opening the door to challenges, new career opportunities, and enriching life experiences.

A graduate in literature, as well as Russian and Italian languages from the University of Zagreb, Merlin was determined to overcome the language barrier in China as well. "A few days after we arrived, I started learning Chinese with a private teacher," she shared in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Merlin learned Chinese the hard way, driven by the need to acquire basic communication skills to navigate daily life in a country where few people spoke any foreign language at all. "Nowadays, foreigners in China are becoming 'lazier,' as many Chinese can now speak at least some English," she said with a laugh.

Her hard work paid off, benefiting her long after her family's eight-year stay in China. Upon returning to Croatia, Merlin became a tour guide, welcoming countless visitors from China and putting her fluent Chinese to use in her new career.

Merlin said she is impressed by how much the Chinese people know about her country. "Many Chinese love sports and are familiar with famous Croatian athletes such as Goran Ivanisevic. This also inspires them to visit Croatia."

Through her many visits to China over the decades, Merlin has witnessed the country's remarkable development firsthand.

When her family first arrived in Beijing, many residents lived in single-storey courtyard houses, and only a handful of hotels were taller than two stories. Now, as Merlin reflects on her visits to big cities like Shanghai and Chongqing, she marvels at the transformation. "It felt like time travel, like stepping into a science fiction movie," she said.

"China has experienced unbelievable development over the past 45 years, and I'm glad to have witnessed all these changes," she said, expressing her hope for even closer ties between Croatia and China.

