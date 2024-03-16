Croatian president announces to run for PM post in April

Xinhua) 13:44, March 16, 2024

ZAGREB, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Croatian President Zoran Milanovic made an unexpected announcement on Friday, declaring his candidacy for prime minister in the forthcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 17.

"I have decided to run as an independent and non-partisan candidate on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) list in the elections for the Croatian Parliament," Milanovic wrote on his Facebook page.

"After the election victory, which I am sure of, I will step down from my position as president of the Republic of Croatia, and, with the support of the new majority in the Croatian Parliament, take responsibility for leading the government," he said.

He said he will continue to perform his duties as president in line with his constitutional obligations and duties, before assuming a new position. His presidential term expires in February 2025.

While Milanovic's sudden announcement will encourage supporters of the left-wing SDP, it has also sparked controversy, said Sanja Baric, a specialist on Croatia's Constitution. "The Constitutional Court should tell Milanovic that he can run for prime minister only if he resigns from his current position."

According to the latest polls, the ruling Croatian Democratic Union has the strongest public support with 26.5 percent, while the SDP comes second with 17.9 percent. As one of the most popular politicians in the country, Milanovic's unexpected move is likely to change the picture of the parliamentary elections.

