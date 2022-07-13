Croatia hails upcoming integration into eurozone

A pedestrian walks near a poster writing "Welcome to the Euro, Croatia!" in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2022. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the European Union's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) to integrate Croatia into the eurozone on Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

ZAGREB, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the European Union's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) to integrate Croatia into the eurozone on Jan. 1, 2023.

The introduction of the euro in Croatia will make the country's economy more resilient and it will improve the living standard of Croatian citizens, Plenkovic said in a statement.

"For a long time, we have worked hard on this project because we firmly believe that joining the eurozone is in the national interest of Croatia," Plenkovic said.

Boris Vujcic, governor of the Croatian National Bank, said the adoption of the euro will make Croatia more attractive for foreign investments and safer in times of crisis, thus bringing concrete, direct and lasting benefits to Croatian citizens and entrepreneurs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECOFIN adopted the three final legal acts that are necessary for Croatia to introduce the euro next year. The country will be the 20th member of the eurozone.

