China, Pacific Island countries hold dialogue on law enforcement

Xinhua) 10:46, September 12, 2024

FUZHOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work together with Pacific Island countries to build a more professional law enforcement team to ensure high-level security guarantees for high-quality development and achieve lasting security in the region, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks while delivering a speech at the third ministerial dialogue on police capacity building and cooperation between China and Pacific Island countries.

Wang said China is ready to work together with all parties to focus on establishing friendlier cooperative relationships, adopting more efficient modes of cooperation, and building a more professional law enforcement team.

He also called for writing a new chapter of mutually beneficial law-enforcement and security cooperation to promote the construction of a closer community with a shared future between China and the Pacific Island countries.

Representatives from Vanuatu, Tonga, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Samoa delivered speeches. Ahead of the dialogue, Wang met with officials from Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

