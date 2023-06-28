Micronesian president vows to promote in-depth relations with China

June 27 (Xinhua)

SYDNEY, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) attaches great importance to developing a friendly relationship with China and will further promote in-depth relations between the two countries, said Micronesian President Wesley Simina.

Simina made the remarks on Monday when Wu Wei, the new Chinese ambassador to the FSM, presented the Letter of Credence to him, according to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in the FSM on Tuesday.

Simina expressed his thanks for China's contribution to the development of the FSM, a subregion of Oceania composed of thousands of small islands in the western Pacific Ocean, saying his country adheres to the one-China policy and will further enhance pragmatic cooperation with China in a bid to deepen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Wu said China will work with the FSM side to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in all fields so as to achieve greater progress in developing the China-FSM Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

