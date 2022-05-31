China encourages airlines to launch air routes to Pacific island countries

SUVA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China encourages and supports airlines to launch air routes and flights between China and Pacific island countries when COVID-19 is effectively under control, according to a position paper issued here Monday after the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

China also pledges to provide anti-COVID-19 assistance Pacific island countries need, and inject additional capital into the China-Pacific Island Countries Anti-COVID-19 Cooperation Fund in 2022, the paper said.

Chinese medical teams will be sent to Pacific island countries including the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, with the total number reaching 200 in the next five years, it said.

China will provide 2,500 government scholarships and 3,000 human resource training opportunities for Pacific island countries from 2020 to 2025, it said.

Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting here on Monday.

