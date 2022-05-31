China has implemented nearly 500 projects in Pacific island countries

Xinhua) 10:42, May 31, 2022

SUVA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China has implemented nearly 500 complete plant projects, technical assistance, in-kind assistance and concessional loan projects in Pacific island countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to a position paper issued here Monday after the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Such projects have helped Pacific island countries build important infrastructure such as roads, bridges, wharfs, hospitals, schools and stadiums, and trained about 10,000 professionals in various fields, the paper said.

China has dispatched medical teams to eight Pacific island countries having diplomatic ties with China, and has signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with all the 10 Pacific island countries having diplomatic relations with China, it said.

From 1992 to 2021, total trade volume between China and Pacific island countries having diplomatic relations with China registered an average annual increase of 13 percent and expanded by over 30 times, while the two sides have forged 22 pairs of sister provinces/states and cities, it said.

Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting here on Monday.

