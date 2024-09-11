5th World Nomad Games held in Kazakhstan
Competitors participate in a sheep-scrambling competition during the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)
The 5th World Nomad Games runs from Sept. 8 to 13 in Astana.
Photos
