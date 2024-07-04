View of Astana, Kazakhstan
A woman enjoys leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of the city skyline at sunset in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows a view of the city skyline in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
A man practices boxing at a playground in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Square of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of the city skyline in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows buildings in downtown Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Square of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
