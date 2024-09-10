We Are China

47th Worldskills Competition kicks off in France

Ecns.cn) 15:02, September 10, 2024

Competitors participate in the 47th Worldskills Competition in Lyon, France, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

This year's competition was held in Lyon, France, from Sept. 10 to 15, attracting over 1,400 participants from WorldSkills member countries and organizations.

Competitors participate in the 47th Worldskills Competition in Lyon, France, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

Competitors participate in the 47th Worldskills Competition in Lyon, France, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

Competitors participate in the 47th Worldskills Competition in Lyon, France, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

Competitors participate in the 47th Worldskills Competition in Lyon, France, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)