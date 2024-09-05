Macron nominates Michel Barnier as France's new PM

Xinhua) 20:17, September 05, 2024

PARIS, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron nominated Michel Barnier as France's new prime minister, French presidential office Elysee said on Thursday.

Macron tasked Barnier with forming a unified government to serve the country and the French people, Elysee said in a press release.

According to Elysee, Barnier's nomination came after an unprecedented cycle of consultations. Macron ensured that the future government led by Barnier would meet the conditions of being "as stable as possible and give themselves the chance to unite as broadly as possible," the press release added.

Barnier, 73, has served four times as a cabinet minister and as the European Union chief Brexit negotiator.

On July 16, Macron accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation, but asked him to remain in charge of a caretaker government until a new cabinet is formed.

