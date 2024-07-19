Yael Braun-Pivet re-elected Speaker of French National Assembly

Xinhua) 09:00, July 19, 2024

Yael Braun-Pivet reacts after being reelected as Speaker of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, on July 18, 2024. Centrist Yael Braun-Pivet was re-elected as Speaker of the French National Assembly on Thursday evening, securing a relative majority of 220 votes in the third round of voting. (Photo by Henri Szwarc/Xinhua)

PARIS, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Centrist Yael Braun-Pivet was re-elected as Speaker of the French National Assembly on Thursday evening, securing a relative majority of 220 votes in the third round of voting.

Veteran Communist Andre Chassaigne came in second with 207 votes. Far-right party candidate Sebastien Chenu came in third with 141 votes.

"We have an immense responsibility today," Braun-Pivet said after being re-elected president of the National Assembly.

"We have no choice. We must agree, we must cooperate, and we must be able to seek compromises," the deputy of Macron's centrist coalition said.

She called on the newly elected deputies to "provide solutions" and to represent the French with "new methods."

According to the laws, if no candidate wins an absolute majority in the first two rounds of voting, the candidate with a relative majority in the third round is elected.

In the two rounds of legislative elections held on June 30 and July 7, Macron's centrist coalition finished second with 163 seats, trailing the left-wing parties' alliance, the New Popular Front (NFP), which secured a relative majority with 182 seats in the 577-member National Assembly.

Yael Braun-Pivet speaks after being reelected as Speaker of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, on July 18, 2024. Centrist Yael Braun-Pivet was re-elected as Speaker of the French National Assembly on Thursday evening, securing a relative majority of 220 votes in the third round of voting. (Photo by Henri Szwarc/Xinhua)

