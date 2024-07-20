China-France travel enthusiasm surges amid Olympic fever

A couple from China poses for wedding photos by the Seine River in Paris, France, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Travel data indicates a surge in enthusiasm for travel between China and France, fueled by the Olympic fever and travel facilitation measures.

The number of flights and travel bookings between the two countries has evidently increased, as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Sino-French diplomatic ties.

From April 18 to July 17, a total of 1,245 direct flights were operated between the Chinese mainland and France, a 127 percent year-on-year increase, and the daily peak reached 18 flights to date this year, according to VariFlight, a China-based global aviation data intelligence service provider.

Paris is undoubtedly topping the destination list in France, with 1,231 direct flights shuttling between the Chinese mainland and Paris from April 18 to July 17. The figure marks a 124-percent rise compared to the previous year, showed the VariFlight data.

Wang Zhichao, a young teacher at a university in Beijing, is now exploring France on a month-long journey that starts in Paris and includes iconic destinations such as Brittany, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Provence.

"A special journey down memory lane," Wang said, "I used to be an international student in France. Now, it is a good timing, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries."

A boy waits to bid farewell to giant panda Yuan Meng in front of the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Similar to Wang, more and more Chinese tourists are drawn to immersive travel in France. Olympic Games will offer a great chance for them to delve into city-walk tours, festival and cultural activities, cuisines, and other aspects of daily life.

As of July 11, air ticket orders to Paris during the July 20-August 20 period were 2.3 times higher than the same period last year, according to data from the online travel service provider Qunar.

According to data from the travel platform Ctrip, during the Paris Olympics period, the number of independent travelers to France will quintuple from a year ago.

"Enthusiasm of Chinese tourists to travel to France and other European countries has been ignited by various activities of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, as well as the European Cup, the Paris Olympic Games and other sports events," said Wang Yalei, researcher of the Ctrip Research Institute.

According to Wang, European tours encompassing France and neighboring countries are particularly popular, such as itineraries that combine visits to France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

"Finer travel facilitation measures are of importance to boost communication, especially for the increasing economic and trade exchanges between China, France and other European countries," said Gong Yiting, branding and public relations director of VariFlight.

Visitors watch an exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2024. The exhibition "The Forbidden City and the Palace of Versailles: Exchanges Between China and France in the 17th and 18th Centuries" was held at the Palace Museum in Beijing from April 1 to June 30, 2024, showcasing about 200 cultural relics. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The year of 2024 also marks the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

In France, the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is establishing itself into a friendly airport for Chinese tourists.

The airport is committed to continuously promoting the travel experience of Chinese tourists by using signs in Chinese, introducing more friendly services for Chinese travelers, and upgrading terminals, and more.

On July 2, China Eastern Airlines launched a new air route linking China's Shanghai with France's Marseille, marking the inauguration of the first regular direct passenger flight between China and southern France.

Previously, travelers from China to Marseille had to make a transfer via a third country. The opening of the new air route is expected to further boost tourism and economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries and cities.

"More and more travel facilitation measures are serving as the impetus to ignite more travel, communication and exchanges," Gong said.

