1st China-East Africa Ministerial Dialogue on Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation held in Beijing

Sept. 7, 2024.

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The first China-East Africa Ministerial Dialogue on Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation was held in Beijing on Saturday. The dialogue aimed to provide high-level guarantees for common security and prosperity among China and East African countries.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of Interior, Community Development and Public Security of Burundi Martin Niteretse co-chaired the event.

Wang noted that bilateral relations between China and all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China have been elevated to the level of strategic relations, and that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations has been elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Wang said China is willing to work with East African countries to promote the implementation of the Global Security Initiative, build a new platform for multi-party dialogue, address new challenges in law enforcement and security, promote new measures for capacity building, and create a new pattern of law enforcement and security cooperation between China and East Africa in the new era.

Sept. 7, 2024.

On the same day, Wang met with Niteretse and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Jacquemain Shabani.

Meeting with Shabani, Wang said that China will work with the DRC to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen personnel exchange, and deepen practical cooperation in areas such as security and law enforcement capacity building under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Shabani expressed gratitude for China's valuable support, saying that the DRC adheres firmly to the one-China principle and will take effective measures to enhance the safety of Chinese enterprises and personnel in the country.

Sept. 7, 2024.

During his meeting with Niteretse, Wang said that China will deepen practical cooperation in the field of law enforcement and security, and promote the development of friendly cooperation between China and Burundi to a higher level and broader scope.

Niteretse said that Burundi is willing to support China firmly on issues related to China's core interests, work together to effectively implement the outcomes of the ministerial dialogue, and promote the high-level development of law enforcement and security cooperation.

