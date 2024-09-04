China's top political advisor meets Tanzanian president

Xinhua) 18:35, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China is willing to work with Tanzania to deepen political mutual trust and expand practical cooperation to benefit the people of both China and Africa.

President Hassan said that Tanzania is willing to strengthen the exchanges of experience with China and explore innovative approaches to accelerating development in Africa.

