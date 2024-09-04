Int'l spirits competition kicks off in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:27, September 04, 2024

The 2024 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) began Sept. 3 in Renhuai, a county-level city in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) in Renhuai, a county-level city in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The Spirits Selection by CMB, considered one of the top three competitions in the global spirits industry, is often called the "Olympics of Spirits."

During the three-day event, a record 2,811 spirits from 59 countries and regions, including 990 from China, will be blind-tasted by 155 professional judges from 40 countries and regions.

The 2024 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) is launched in Renhuai, a county-level city in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Zunyi is the world's core production area for Moutai-flavor baijiu, a sauce-aroma Chinese spirit, and a major baijiu production base in China.

The event also includes a music festival in the Maotai township scenic area in Renhuai and a tour of the sauce-aroma baijiu production area. International judges are experiencing Zunyi's unique charm, distinctive baijiu brewing techniques and the natural beauty of the Chishui River Valley.

In his speech, CMB Chairman Baudouin Havaux expressed hope that the 122 international judges and 33 Chinese judges will spread the allure of Chinese baijiu globally through their experiences in Renhuai.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Maotai township scenic area in Renhuai, a county-level city in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Representatives from six major Chinese baijiu-producing regions issued a joint declaration at the opening ceremony. The regions — Renhuai in Guizhou Province; Yibin and Luzhou in Sichuan Province; Suqian in Jiangsu Province; Bozhou in Anhui Province; and Fenyang in Shanxi Province — pledged to enhance regional branding and drive the high-quality development of the Chinese baijiu industry.

At the opening ceremony, 60 foreign judges from 28 countries and regions were appointed as international ambassadors for Zunyi's Moutai-flavor baijiu. Their role is to promote the spirit's culture globally.

Photo shows representatives from six major Chinese baijiu-producing regions at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) in Renhuai, a county-level city in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Officials present letters of appointment to international ambassadors for Zunyi's Moutai-flavor baijiu at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) in Renhuai, a county-level city in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

