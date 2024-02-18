Guizhou's Renhuai to host prestigious 2024 Spirits Selection by CMB

People's Daily Online) 15:40, February 18, 2024

The 2024 (Guizhou·Renhuai) Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) International Press Conference took place at the Paris Marriott Opera Ambassador Hotel in France on Feb. 12, 2024. The event was organized to share information about the city of Renhuai, located in southwest China's Guizhou Province, which will host the prestigious 2024 Spirits Selection by CMB.

Baudouin Havaux, president of CMB, addressed questions from journalists about the background and significance of the 26th Spirits Selection by CMB.

Liu Jin, member of the Renhuai Municipal Standing Committee and secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Renhuai Economic Development Zone, introduced information about Renhuai and answered questions regarding the differences between Moutai-flavor baijiu and other internationally renowned liquors.

Zhao Jiuyi, deputy mayor of the Renhuai Municipal People's Government, provided an overview of the organizational efforts and preparations for the event. He also answered questions about the ongoing work to reinforce Renhuai's position as the world’s leading production region for Moutai-flavor baijiu.

Renhuai is the birthplace and primary production region for Moutai-flavor baijiu, known for its long history of liquor brewing and profound cultural heritage. In recent years, leveraging its resources and comparative advantages, Renhuai has steadfastly guarded its ecological integrity and product quality. The city is committed to developing six major areas: planning and protecting the core production region, fostering enterprise clusters, enhancing its administrative system, setting quality standards, nurturing talent, and promoting cultural expression. These efforts aim to accelerate the creation of a world-class baijiu production region, characterized by its robust ecological foundation, unique production processes, authoritative standards, prominent regional branding, and vibrant baijiu culture. These efforts have helped form a preliminary enterprise cluster, with Moutai at the forefront and other brands gaining prominence.

Currently, in the Renhuai production region, there are about 1,000 baijiu enterprises, including 32 with an output value exceeding 100 million yuan ($14 million) and 129 considered above designated size. The region boasts a variety of distinctive baijiu production enterprises and exquisite chateaus. Moreover, the Renhuai production region has been recognized as a leader among the world's top 10 major liquor production regions, standing at the forefront of China's baijiu production areas.

