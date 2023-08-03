China's top liquor brand posts rising revenue in H1

Xinhua) August 03, 2023

GUIYANG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai posted an operating revenue of about 69.58 billion yuan (about 9.75 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2023, up 20.76 percent year on year.

Its net profit also rose 20.76 percent year on year to 35.98 billion yuan in H1, the company said in its semiyearly report issued on Wednesday night.

This renowned liquor is distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

