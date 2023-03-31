Home>>
Revenue of China's top liquor brand up 16.5 percent in 2022
(Xinhua) 16:34, March 31, 2023
GUIYANG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai reported that its operating revenue reached 127.6 billion yuan (about 18.57 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 16.53 percent year on year.
Its net profit rose 19.55 percent year on year to 62.7 billion yuan last year, the company said in its annual report on Thursday.
Distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province, this famed liquor is often served at state banquets.
