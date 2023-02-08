Rice wine produced with traditional method of brewing in Shaoxing, E China
A worker seals wine crocks with mud at a rice wine brewery in Yuecheng District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Shaoxing is one of the largest production and sales bases of yellow rice wine in China. Shaoxing wine is still produced by locals nowadays with traditional method of brewing. The techniques of brewing Shaoxing rice wine was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. At present, there are more than 50 yellow rice wine production and operation enterprises in Shaoxing, with an industrial output value of about 5 billion yuan (about 737 million U.S. dollars) in 2022.
A worker transports crocks of wine at a rice wine brewery in Yuecheng District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Winemaker Song Xinglei checks the feed pipe pressure at an extraction workshop of a rice wine brewery in Yuecheng District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Workers seal wine crocks with lotus leaves and bamboo shells at a rice wine brewery in Yuecheng District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2023 shows workers transporting crocks of wine at a rice wine brewery in Shangyu District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Winemaker Wang Linxiang tastes wine at a rice wine brewery in Shangyu District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
