China Ningxia wines participate in ProWein 2022 in Dusseldorf via video link

Xinhua) 10:22, May 17, 2022

Photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the branch venue of the ProWein 2022 in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A total of 36 wineries in China's wine-producing area of the eastern foothills of Ningxia's Helan Mountain are scheduled to participate in the ProWein 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, via video link from May 15 to 17.

The annual ProWein in Dusseldorf is regarded as the world's leading trade fair for wines and spirits. During the three-day event, wineries in the eastern Helan Mountain showcase their wines both on-site at the main venue Messe Dusseldorf and online at the branch venue in Yinchuan, capital of China's Ningxia.

Ningxia wines feature a unique quality of sweetness, aroma and aftertaste, thanks to the proper climate in the eastern Helan Mountain for growing wine grapes.

In recent years, thousands of wines from more than 50 wineries in the eastern foothills of Ningxia's Helan Mountain have won awards in international contests, and the wines brewed here are exported to more than 20 countries and regions, including France, Germany, the United States, Belgium and Canada. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

