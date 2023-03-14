This sweet drink stored in the cellars of the Zhuang people will get you buzzed

March 14, 2023

Weijiu is made from local glutinous rice and takes a lot of effort to make from start to finish. The first half of its Chinese name reflects an essential step of how it’s made: Wei means cooking over a slow fire. Weijiu is served on the tables of the Zhuang people on festive occasions such as weddings, the New Year and receptions of guests.

Take one sip and you will instantly taste the enthusiasm and sincerity of the Zhuang people.

