A glimpse of traditional Baijiu production in Henan's Baofeng County

A worker cleans at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Baofeng County has a time-honored brewing industry of Baijiu (Chinese liquor), and is one of the birthplaces of traditional Chinese distilled liquor. Because of the suitable temperature, autumn and winter are the busiest time for local liquor production in a year.

Liquor produced in Baofeng adopts the brewing techniques that have been passed on for nearly one thousand years, with more than 100 production processes.

In 2008, the traditional brewing skills of distilled liquor of Baofeng County were listed in the national intangible cultural heritage representative items.

Workers put the fermented unfiltered liquor into a pot for distillation at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A worker checks the fermentation condition of liquor at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Workers are busy at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A worker is busy at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A worker checks the condition of distiller's yeast at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Lu Zhenying (2nd L), an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, gives technical guidance to workers at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A worker takes sample of unfiltered liquor to check the fermentation condition at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A worker evaluates liquor at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A worker puts the fermented unfiltered liquor into a pot for distillation at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A worker cleans at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Technicians of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD evaluate the quality of distilled liquor in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A worker is busy at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lu Zhenying, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, checks the preservation condition of distilled liquor in Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A worker transports distiller's yeast at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A worker checks the preservation condition of liquor in Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lu Zhenying, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, checks the production at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

