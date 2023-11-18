Trending in China | Qiaohuaxiang liquor: A unique blend of sweetness and bitterness

(People's Daily App) 15:01, November 18, 2023

Qiaohuaxiang liquor is a type of liquor brewed from the finest quality Tartary buckwheat from Yunnan Province in Southwest China. This ancient grain crop grows 2000 meters above the alpine mountains, contributing to the liquor's unique fragrance and smoothness. While it starts with a slightly bitter taste, it transforms into a delightful sweetness within a few seconds, offering a distinct and flavorful experience.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

