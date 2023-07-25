Home>>
Authentic China | Take a sip of cool Chinese sweet rice wine
(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 25, 2023
Sweet rice wine, also known as sweet fermented rice or jiu niang, is a traditional Chinese cuisine made with sticky rice that is fermented with a distiller's yeast. It has a variety of flavors such as osmanthus, cherry or rose, providing a distinctive taste.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
