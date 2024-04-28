Home>>
China's top liquor brand reports 15.59 pct profit surge in Q1
(Xinhua) 08:41, April 28, 2024
GUIYANG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Kweichow Moutai, China's leading liquor maker, earned profits of 33.2 billion yuan (about 4.67 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 15.59 percent year on year.
From January to March, its revenue climbed 18.04 percent year on year to approximately 46.5 billion yuan, according to the company's quarterly report released on Friday.
Distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province, this famed liquor is often served at state banquets.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Revenue of China's top liquor brand up 18.04 percent in 2023
- Guizhou's Renhuai to host prestigious 2024 Spirits Selection by CMB
- A glimpse of traditional Baijiu production in Henan's Baofeng County
- Trending in China | Qiaohuaxiang liquor: A unique blend of sweetness and bitterness
- China's top liquor brand raises ex-factory prices of some products by about 20 pct
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.