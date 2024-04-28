China's top liquor brand reports 15.59 pct profit surge in Q1

Xinhua) 08:41, April 28, 2024

GUIYANG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Kweichow Moutai, China's leading liquor maker, earned profits of 33.2 billion yuan (about 4.67 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 15.59 percent year on year.

From January to March, its revenue climbed 18.04 percent year on year to approximately 46.5 billion yuan, according to the company's quarterly report released on Friday.

Distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province, this famed liquor is often served at state banquets.

