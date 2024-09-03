Senior CPC official meets Benin's vice president

September 03, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Vice President of Benin Mariam Talata in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Talata is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Monday met with Vice President of Benin Mariam Talata, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, highlighted the continuous development of the two countries' strategic partnership.

Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, noted that the two countries had carried out sound cooperation in the anti-graft field.

Talata expressed the hope that the summit will serve as an opportunity for Benin to deepen its cooperation with China and achieve new progress in bilateral relations.

