Beninese FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:45, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Beninese Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari will pay an official visit to China from March 28 to April 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Wednesday.
