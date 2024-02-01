Beninese gov't awards Chinese medical team for excellent service

Xinhua) 15:24, February 01, 2024

COTONOU, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Benin's Ministry of Health on Wednesday awarded 22 members of the 26th Chinese medical team with letters of thanks after their 18-month stay in Benin, in recognition of their achievements in promoting the health of the Beninese people.

"In the light of the results of the evaluation organized in July and December 2023 by the relevant departments of the Ministry of Health, the 26th medical mission's achievements are admirable and provide ample proof of the validity of this cooperation," said Petas Akogbeto, director of the cabinet of the Beninese Minister of Health.

Kou Yanan, the economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Benin, congratulated the medical team on successfully completing the mission with the conviction of saving lives, bringing health to the Beninese people and contributing to the friendship between the two countries.

During their stay in Benin, the Chinese medical team carried out more than 11,000 outpatient consultations, admitted 4,000 patients to hospitals, rescued 271 patients with serious illnesses, performed more than 1,700 surgical operations and conducted over 2,700 consultations with traditional Chinese medicine.

