Chinese FM meets with Beninese counterpart to discuss closer ties

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Beninese counterpart Shegun Adjadi Bakari in Beijing on Thursday to discuss closer bilateral ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to improve bilateral ties with Benin under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

China will support Benin firmly in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and China remains a sincere friend and reliable partner to Benin in advancing its own modernization, Wang noted.

He said that the two sides should expand practical cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, energy, culture and human resources, and that China welcomes Benin to participate in the Global Development Initiative.

Benin upholds the one-China principle firmly, Bakari said, noting that Benin will take part in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation this year, and make due contributions to boosting Africa-China cooperation.

