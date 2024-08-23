Foreign diplomats, representatives of int'l organizations impressed by development of China's green energy industry

August 23, 2024

Foreign envoys and diplomats from 23 countries, along with representatives of international organizations, embarked on a trip to north China's Hebei Province on Aug. 20. They learned about green energy related industries and experienced the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Marcelo Suarez Salvia, ambassador of Argentina to China, talks with Yu Min, general manager of SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd., at the company's production workshop. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

At the production workshop of SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd., located in Zhangjiakou city of Hebei, the foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations engaged in discussions on the development of hydrogen energy with Yu Min, general manager of the company.

The company was founded in 2012, and is a national high-tech enterprise integrating research and development with the industrialization of hydrogen and fuel cells.

Foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations visit the production workshop of SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd. in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Fang Tong)

At the company's production workshop, technicians were conducting a systematic test on engines. It requires 16 production procedures to finish assembling an engine.

The company's production line, equipped with an intelligent Manufacturing Execution System (MES), oversees and organizes the engine assembly process. This guarantees the production of high-quality engines that meet commercial standards.

A technician carries out a systematic test on engines at the production workshop of SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd., located in Zhangjiakou city of north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Yu Yang)

Yu explained with great familiarity the different fuel cell vehicle models, including fuel cell refrigerated trucks used for cold chain logistics transportation and fuel cell tractor heads used for medium and long-distance freight transport.

One of the visiting envoys was Khamis Mussa Omar, ambassador of Tanzania to China. After visiting the SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd. workshop as well as other facilities focusing on solar and wind energy, he was left with a good impression.

Yu Min, general manager of SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd. gives an introduction on the company to foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

"You know, with all the concerns in the world about global warming and climate change, countries have to take measures to invest in renewable energy and clean energy, and I'm glad to see what China is doing here in Hebei," said Omar.

Omar went on to say that "all of this is very important to achieve zero emissions."

Yu Min, general manager of SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd., introduces a fuel cell vehicle of the company to foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations. (People's Daily Online/Yu Yang)

SinoHytec Power Technology Co., Ltd. has established a presence in cities such as Beijing, Zhangjiakou, Shanghai, Tangshan, Zhengzhou and Chengdu. Over 5,600 vehicles equipped with fuel cells developed by the company are operating in 23 cities, with a total mileage of over 200 million kilometers.

